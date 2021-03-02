Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Ole Miss Hosts Memphis on the Diamond

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels will return to the diamond of Swayze Field to host the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (5-2) looks to bounce back from their series loss to UCF over the weekend. It was the first series loss for the Rebels since the 2019 NCAA Fayetteville Super Regionals.

Ole Miss took the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday 6-5 after a three-run bottom of the ninth capped off by a base knock off the barrel of Tim Elko.

Through the first eight games of the season, the Rebels are led at the plate by sophomore catcher Hayden Dunhurst who is hitting with a .346 average, nine hits, five runs, a home run and five RBI.

Memphis comes in to the midweek tilt with a 4-0 record after sweeping Grambling State.

The Tigers have two players batting over .400 led by Hunter Goodman (.467) and Taylor Howell (.438). Goodman leads the club in home runs with two.

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the arms of right-hander Carson Stinnett for the Tigers. Stinnett enters with a 2-0 record with an 0.00ERA, three strikeouts and two walks. Coach Mike Bianco will call on Drew McDaniel for the Rebels. Against Arkansas State, McDaniel picked up his first win 1-0, struck out nine, and allowed two walks with a 1.69 ERA.

Ole Miss and Memphis have met 152 times, with Ole Miss holding a 97-55 advantage in the all-time series. The two squads met last season on March 3, before the campaign was cut short. The Rebels prevailed, 8-1, in Oxford for their fifth consecutive win in the series. Ole Miss has won nine of its last 12 meetings.

