Wednesday, March 3, 2021
News & ViewsBusiness

Local Attorney Elected to Serve on Mississippi Bar Commission

0
219

Brooke Reeves, a partner in Frye Reeves, PLLC, has been elected to represent the 3rd Circuit Court District on the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar. Reeves was elected by peer attorneys within the 3rd District and will serve a three-year term beginning in the summer of 2021.

Brooke Reeves

The Board of Bar Commissioners is the executive governing board of The Mississippi Bar and its programs. Annual efforts of the Board of Commissioners include budget development and approval, investigating complaints against Bar members and conducting disciplinary proceedings, liaison efforts between the Bar and the state and federal judiciary, providing advisory ethics opinions, sponsoring the Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program and overseeing the publication of The Mississippi Lawyer.

Reeves is a member of The Mississippi Bar’s Women in the Profession Committee, the Mississippi Public Defender’s Association and is a 2019 graduate of The Mississippi Bar’s Leadership Forum.

She previously served as president of the Lafayette County Bar Association as well as president of the Oxford Area Young Lawyer’s Association.

In her practice at Frye Reeves, PLLC, Reeves handles a variety of criminal and civil matters. She serves as a Public Defender for the city of Oxford Municipal Court, represents a number of local water associations and handles a variety of other matters for both business and individual clients throughout Mississippi.

Reeves has previously been featured by Hotty Toddy News in August 2018 as one of Oxford’s Women on the Move.

Staff report

Previous articleNew OPD Community Response Team to Focus on Victims

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

New OPD Community Response Team to Focus on Victims

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department has launched its new Community Response Team to better serve victims of crimes.
Read more
Government

No Criminal Charges Filed Against Animal Shelter; Several Areas of Concern Noted

Alyssa Schnugg -
A recent investigation into complaints against Mississippi Critterz, the organization that runs the Oxford animal shelter, did not result in any criminal charges but did reveal several areas of concern on the overall operation of the shelter.
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Follow Governor’s Executive Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted tonight to follow Gov. Tate Reeves's latest executive order, removing mask mandates and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity starting Wednesday.
Read more
Government

City, County Working on Updated Ambulance Contract with Baptist

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County and the city of Oxford are in the process of negotiating a new contract with Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on how it will continue to provide and improve its ambulance service.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles