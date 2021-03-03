Local Attorney Elected to Serve on Mississippi Bar Commission

Brooke Reeves, a partner in Frye Reeves, PLLC, has been elected to represent the 3rd Circuit Court District on the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar. Reeves was elected by peer attorneys within the 3rd District and will serve a three-year term beginning in the summer of 2021.

The Board of Bar Commissioners is the executive governing board of The Mississippi Bar and its programs. Annual efforts of the Board of Commissioners include budget development and approval, investigating complaints against Bar members and conducting disciplinary proceedings, liaison efforts between the Bar and the state and federal judiciary, providing advisory ethics opinions, sponsoring the Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program and overseeing the publication of The Mississippi Lawyer.

Reeves is a member of The Mississippi Bar’s Women in the Profession Committee, the Mississippi Public Defender’s Association and is a 2019 graduate of The Mississippi Bar’s Leadership Forum.

She previously served as president of the Lafayette County Bar Association as well as president of the Oxford Area Young Lawyer’s Association.

In her practice at Frye Reeves, PLLC, Reeves handles a variety of criminal and civil matters. She serves as a Public Defender for the city of Oxford Municipal Court, represents a number of local water associations and handles a variety of other matters for both business and individual clients throughout Mississippi.

Reeves has previously been featured by Hotty Toddy News in August 2018 as one of Oxford’s Women on the Move.

