New OPD Community Response Team to Focus on Victims

The Oxford Police Department has launched its new Community Response Team to better serve victims of crimes.

The Community Response Team has one full-time employee dedicated to victim services accompanied by volunteer officers and staff members.

“As first responders, we typically get the initial call when a person is in need or has become a victim of a crime,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “Our goal is to connect those individuals with our community partners to best fit their long-term needs.”

On average, OPD answers more than 1,000 calls a year where victim services are needed.

The Community Response Team will be responsible for identifying these cases, training officers to recognize these cases and connecting our citizens with the services.

The program is being funded by the city of Oxford.

“We want to better serve our community by connecting them with the appropriate partners that can best fit their long-term needs,” McCutchen said. “We know this program will work because if we can reach one person or rescue one individual from a violent encounter, then we can save a generation.”

