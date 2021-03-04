At Least 2 Killed in Morning Wreck Involving Panola County Garbage Truck

This morning’s wreck on Highway 6 and the F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway involved a Panola County garbage truck and resulted in the deaths of two people, according to local news sources.

Lafayette County and Oxford first-responders responded to the wreck at about 7:45 a.m. The intersection was closed for about two hours this morning.

The garbage truck was operated by Panola County’s Solid Waste Department and was reportedly taking a load of garbage to the regional landfill in Pontotoc when it collided with a vehicle.

Local news reports state that a man and a child were killed and another child was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy verified there were at least two fatalities in the wreck, but no other information was available at the time of publication.

The children are reportedly students at Lafayette County Elementary School.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check Hottytoddy.com for details.

Staff report