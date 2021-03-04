Thursday, March 4, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsMississippi

At Least 2 Killed in Morning Wreck Involving Panola County Garbage Truck

0
9520

This morning’s wreck on Highway 6 and the F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway involved a Panola County garbage truck and resulted in the deaths of two people, according to local news sources.

Lafayette County and Oxford first-responders responded to the wreck at about 7:45 a.m. The intersection was closed for about two hours this morning.

The garbage truck was operated by Panola County’s Solid Waste Department and was reportedly taking a load of garbage to the regional landfill in Pontotoc when it collided with a vehicle.

Local news reports state that a man and a child were killed and another child was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy verified there were at least two fatalities in the wreck, but no other information was available at the time of publication.

The children are reportedly students at Lafayette County Elementary School.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check Hottytoddy.com for details.

Staff report

Previous articleOPC Favorabily Impacted by Latest COVID-19 Executive Order
Next articleOxford Officials Order Animal Shelter to Suspend New Surrenders

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Three Rebels Invited to 2021 NFL Combine

Adam Brown -
Three Ole Miss football players, including Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman, have earned invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine. The NFL Combine –...
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Officials Order Animal Shelter to Suspend New Surrenders

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford has ordered that the Mississippi Critterz Animal Shelter in Oxford close its doors to new surrenders, effective immediately.
Read more
Athletics

OPC Favorabily Impacted by Latest COVID-19 Executive Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
Recent changes in occupancy restrictions will allow more people to attend Oxford Park Commission athletics and events and remove the need to make reservations...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Rebels Win Against JSU

Adam Brown -
A seven run first inning helped propel No. 4 Ole Miss to a 12-1 victory in seven innings over in-state foe Jackson State on...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles