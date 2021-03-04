Mississippians Over 50 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Gov. Tate Reeves announced this morning that anyone over 50 years old is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Reeves encouraged people to reach out to their doctors, local hospitals and pharmacies about receiving the vaccination or to apply for the free vaccination from the Mississippi State Department of Health by scheduling an appointment at covidvaccine.UMC.edu.

Before today’s announcement, those 65 and older or anyone with underlining health issues could receive the shots, as well as first-responders and teachers/staff in K-12 schools.

The announcement comes two days after Reeves signed Executive Order 1549 that eliminated any mask mandates in Mississippi counties and removes occupancy restrictions.