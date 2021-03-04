Thursday, March 4, 2021
No. 4 Rebels Win Against JSU

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Hayden Dunhurst comes into score. Photo by Billy Schuerman

A seven run first inning helped propel No. 4 Ole Miss to a 12-1 victory in seven innings over in-state foe Jackson State on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (7-2) was led at the plate by sophomore Hayden Dunhurst, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.

The Rebels’ third baseman Tim Elko belted the only home run on the night in the sixth inning to left field.

Ole Miss starter Tyler Myers (1-0) made his first career start. He did not allow a hit, run or a walk in two innings of work as he faced the minimum. Myers retired three Jackson State batters by strikeout.

In the first inning, Ole Miss sent 11 batters to the plate. The Rebels got the first four on base by walk or hit by pitch. Kevin Graham delivered a two-RBI base knock followed by an RBI single of the barrel from Hayden Leatherwood.

Ole Miss’ left fielder Graham finished the night going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Dunhurst got the only other extra-base hit with a double to right in the fourth.

Jackson State’s lone run came in the top of the sixth off the bat of CJ Newsome. Newsome finished going 2-for-3 at the dish with a run.

Coach Mike Bianco sent six pitchers to the bump to face Jackson State Luke Baker (1.0), Josh Mallitz (1.0), Wes Burton (1.0), Brandon Johnson (1.0), who surrendered the run on two hits, and Braden Forsyth (1.0).

The pitching staff continued to dominate on the hill as they struck out 13 batters.

All 12 runs for the Rebels came off of seven hits.

Ole Miss returns to action on Friday as they open a three-game weekend series tilt with Belmont. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

