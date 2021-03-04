OPC Favorabily Impacted by Latest COVID-19 Executive Order

Recent changes in occupancy restrictions will allow more people to attend Oxford Park Commission athletics and events and remove the need to make reservations for some activities.

The executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday, and then later adopted by the Oxford Board of Alderman, will provide greater capacity at youth basketball games during the remainder of the season.

“We’re proud of the efforts made by the public to follow the protocols we set in place for our different sports and activities. We appreciate their effort and attitude of dealing with restrictions over the past year,” OPC Executive Director Seth Gaines said. “We avoided major issues thanks in large part to the spirit of the parents, coaches and our staff. We are pleased with the progress of what the governor’s most recent executive order provides for the future of our department. The capacity at future games will increase to 50%.”

Parents who have children playing basketball will no longer need a token to enter either the Coach Howell Activity Center or the old Oxford Activity Center.

Masks are still a requirement to enter the games at either of the two facilities. This also applies to entering the Coach Howell Center for use of the walking track or pickleball during the week.

Reservations to access the walking track or to play pickleball are no longer needed thanks to the increase in capacity. Other options that don’t include the use of the walking track and pickleball will be discussed at the next OPC board meeting.

