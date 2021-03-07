Ole Miss Takes Series from Belmont

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss takes the series from the Belmont Bruins on Saturday after a 4-3 win as coach Mike Bianco picks up his 500th win at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss (9-2) came from behind as Belmont built a three-run lead after three innings. The Bruins in the first had a solo shot off the bat of Tommy Crider. In the third, Belmont added their final two runs of the afternoon.

The Rebels starter Gunnar Hoglund struck out the side in the first around the solo home run with two outs. Hoglund came back in second for a quick outing.

“Belmont was able to layoff the stuff out of the zone or the slider low,” Bianco said. “They just didn’t chase the stuff out of the zone as teams have in the past couple of weeks.”

Hoglund worked 5.1 innings surrendered three runs, five hits, allowed two walks and struck out seven Bruins.

Ole Miss climbed back into the game in the third inning scoring three runs as Justin Bench delivered a double, followed by an RBI base knock by Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko. Kevin Graham’s fielder’s choice plated both Gonzalez and Elko.

Bench went 3-for-4 with one run scored. His double was the only other extra-base hit until the eighth.

Bianco brought Jackson Kimbrell and Taylor Broadway (1-0) in out of the bullpen. Neither Kimbrell or Broadway allowed a run or a hit in 3.2 innings thrown.

Broadway had his fourth career win on the mound.

“(Taylor) was terrific,” Bianco said. “It is what you want to do in the backend of the game when the game is tied. Also to pitch with a one-run lead is those championship-caliber pressure-packed moments.”

In the eighth inning, Graham broke the tied game with a solo shot to right field.

“He has had a good year,” Bianco said. “Where he hit it out against the wind, it is pretty special.”

The Rebels look to go for the sweep on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.