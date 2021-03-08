Tim Elko Tabbed with National and Conference Player of the Week Honors

Senior Tim Elko after a home run on Friday night against Belmont. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss third baseman Tim Elko was named SEC Player of the Week and National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday morning.

Elko had a dominant week at the plate, going 10-for-17 in five games with eight runs scored, with five home runs and 13 RBIs. As the Rebels went 5-0, the team moved to 10-2 overall after wins over Memphis, Jackson State, and a weekend series sweep over the Belmont Bruins.

The Rebels senior captain came into the week with a .120 batting average to open up the 2021 campaign. This past week, his attack at the plate raised his average almost .200 points as he finished with a .310 mark on the season.

The Preseason All-SEC third baseman hit three home runs in three straight games to begin the week, notching a combined nine RBI in those three contests. While the home run spell ended briefly as he went 2-for-3 without an extra-base hit on Saturday, it came back in a big way on Sunday as Elko punctuated the weekend with his first career multi-homer game, going 2-for-3 with a pair of dingers, three runs scored and four RBI as the Rebels edged Belmont to claim a series sweep.

Elko is ranked No. 5 in the nation, with five home runs on the season. He ranks second in the conference behind South Carolina’s Wes Clarke (8). Elko also climbed to 38th in the nation and seventh in the conference in RBI, tied with Kevin Graham at 14.

The Lutz, Florida, native joins fellow teammate Peyton Chatagnier to become the second Rebel to earn an SEC weekly honor this season. Chatagnier was named Co-Player of the Week after opening weekend. Ole Miss has earned a weekly honor in seven out of the past eight weeks, including all five weeks of the shortened 2020 season.

Elko and the Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to Alcorn State. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff report