Wednesday, March 10, 2021
SportsBaseball

Ole Miss Ace Doug Nikhazy Suffers Injury

0
180

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss will be without their Friday night ace Doug Nikhazy on the mound this weekend as the team plays host to ULM.

Rebels coach Mike Bianco announced Tuesday night that the All-American left-hander would miss some time due to a chest injury.

“Nikhazy has a strain in his chest from the weight room,” Bianco said.  “The tightness is in his pectoralis minor. Which is under the bigger chest muscle that connects to the shoulder blade.”

Nikhazy was able to throw against Belmont, but started feeling discomfort two weeks ago.

The Rebels will revaluate Nikhazy following this weekend’s series to see if he can go in the conference opener against Auburn.

Ole Miss will have Gunnar Hoglund on the mound on Friday, Drew McDaniel on Saturday and Derek Diamond Sunday on the mound.

Previous articleNo. 4 Ole Miss Takes Care of Alcorn State 11-1

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Takes Care of Alcorn State 11-1

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss used a big middle inning with a two-four-run offensive display to defeat Alcorn State 11-1 (eight innings) on Tuesday night.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Prepares to Host Alcorn State

Tori Hosey -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com No. 4 Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host the Alcorn State Braves in midweek action....
Read more
Basketball

Devontae Shuler Named to First Team All-SEC

Tori Hosey -
The SEC announced Tuesday morning that Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler was named to the First Team All-SEC by conference coaches. This season, Shuler...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Takes on South Carolina in SEC Basketball Tournament

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will head into the SEC Tournament in Nashville as the No. 6 seed. The Rebels will take on...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles