Ole Miss Ace Doug Nikhazy Suffers Injury

Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss will be without their Friday night ace Doug Nikhazy on the mound this weekend as the team plays host to ULM.

Rebels coach Mike Bianco announced Tuesday night that the All-American left-hander would miss some time due to a chest injury.

“Nikhazy has a strain in his chest from the weight room,” Bianco said. “The tightness is in his pectoralis minor. Which is under the bigger chest muscle that connects to the shoulder blade.”

Nikhazy was able to throw against Belmont, but started feeling discomfort two weeks ago.

The Rebels will revaluate Nikhazy following this weekend’s series to see if he can go in the conference opener against Auburn.

Ole Miss will have Gunnar Hoglund on the mound on Friday, Drew McDaniel on Saturday and Derek Diamond Sunday on the mound.