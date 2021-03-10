Roberson Named New OSD Superintendent

By Alyssa Schnugg

Oxford School District Assistant Superintendent Bradley Roberson has been named the new superintendent for the district.

The Oxford School Board of Trustee announced its selection for a new superintendent on Wednesday evening during a press conference.

Board President Ray Hill said the board started the application process in January after current Superintendent Brian Harvey announced he would be retiring after this school year.

Nine people applied. Of those, four people were selected to be interviewed.

“No one doubts Bradley is a brilliant educator and a hard worker,” Hill said. “But what sets him apart is his passion for the Oxford School District and his belief that every child deserves nothing less than the best educational experience we can offer.”

Roberson has been with the district for almost 20 years. He taught math for nine years then served as assistant principal at the Middle and High schools, and eventually became the principal of Oxford High School from 2015-2018. In 2019, he became the assistant superintendent and director of curriculum and instruction.

In his first year at the district, he was named First Year Teacher of the Year. He was also named Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year, twice, during his time with the district.

While principal of OHS, the graduation rate increased to above 90% and OHS achieved the highest accountability point total in Oxford’s history since the establishment of the accountability model.

After the announcement, Roberson said it was his desire to serve in a manner that is inclusive of all stakeholders.

“Where all are valued and heard, and we work together to do what is best for all kids in our community,” he said. “I can’t emphasize the word ‘together’ enough. Imagine if we were all willing to give up a part of ourselves to make those around us better.”

Roberson is planning to hold town hall meetings, face-to-face and virtually, in the months ahead.

Roberson’s wife, Nicole, teaches science at Oxford High School and they have two children- Riley and Cullen. He is a Deacon at North Oxford Baptist Church and an adjunct professor for the University of Mississippi School of Education.



Roberson will begin his new role on July 1.