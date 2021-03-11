COVID-19 Vaccines Available on UM Campus for Employees

University of Mississippi employees can now receive their COVID-19 vaccines on the Oxford campus, starting with appointments on Friday.

If you have not already received a vaccine, nor are scheduled to receive a vaccine at another location, UM strongly encourages all employees on campus — faculty, staff, graduate students and undergraduate student workers — who meet the criteria below to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated. The vaccine currently available on campus is Pfizer.

Who is eligible?

Mississippi is currently offering COVID-19 immunizations to people who meet the following eligibility criteria:

All health care workers and EMTs/paramedics

Persons 50 years of age or older

Persons 18-49 years of age with an underlying medical condition

All teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings

All first-responders (including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials)

As directed, UM will continue to follow the MSDH criteria and phases, and hope to be able to open to additional phases soon.

At this time, this vaccination site is intended to serve only University of Mississippi employees. The vaccine will be administered free of charge.

How do I schedule an appointment?

To make an appointment to receive a vaccine inside the Tad Smith Coliseum, visit the following link: https://uofmississippi.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4TTmYyDX79HCU61.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled in the appointment scheduler while you are making your first appointment. To make sure you receive the same type of vaccine, please schedule your second dose appointment at the same location where you received your first dose.

Where and when will vaccines be given?

The vaccines will be available inside the Tad Smith Coliseum concourse. Appointments are available on the following days and times:

Friday, March 12: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 18: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What if I have a history of anaphylaxis?

If you have a history of anaphylaxis and carry an EpiPen, you will need to receive your vaccine in a clinic setting such as Baptist Memorial Hospital. You can schedule an appointment with BHM by calling the following number: 662-636-4353.

About the vaccine

To be effective, two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are required. Both doses must be the same vaccine. The second Pfizer vaccine dose should be given within three to six weeks after your first dose.

Logistics of Appointments

Vaccinations will take place inside the Tad Smith Coliseum.

Patients may park in the coliseum parking lot and enter the coliseum at their appointment time through the right main entrance around the concourse.

Patients should arrive several minutes early.

A parking pass and a few medical forms will be emailed to patients. Patients should complete and bring this paperwork to the appointment.

Social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will be observed in the coliseum.

Pharmacists and trained student pharmacists under the supervision of a clinical pharmacist will administer the vaccine, as well as be available to answer questions at the appointment.

After patients have received their dose of the vaccine, they will be asked to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes for monitoring.

You can still obtain vaccines through the Mississippi drive-thru sites if you prefer.

For questions about logistics, scheduling and other FAQs, visit UM’s vaccination appointments webpage or call the Ole Miss info line at (662) 915-3600.

Staff report