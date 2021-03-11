Sullivan Award Nominations Deadline Next Week

Thursday, March 11, 2021
The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and the Division of Student Affairs are accepting nominations for the 2021 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, the highest award in honor of service at the University of Mississippi.

This award is given to members of the university community who embody the qualities of honesty, morality, ethics, integrity, responsibility, determination, courage and compassion.

“Frequently these folks are more focused on doing the good work than being recognized or given acclaim,” said Cade Smith, assistant vice chancellor for community engagement. “That’s why I think it’s important to stop and look around to find the invisible champions for justice and good in our community and ask how we can shine the spotlight on their good work.”

Nominations are accepted in the categories of students, alumni, faculty, staff and Lafayette-Oxford-University community member. The deadline for nominations is Monday (March 15).

To nominate someone, or for questions about the award, email engaged@olemiss.edu.

Staff Report

