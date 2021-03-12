Friday, March 12, 2021
Oxford Man Charged With 20 Counts of Possessing Child Porn

Quientin Wortham. Mugshot from OPD.

An Oxford 18-year-old male was arrested recently for possessing child pornography.

According to the Oxford Police Department, investigators with OPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received cyber tips alleging that Quientin Wortham, 18, of Oxford was in possession of child pornography.

After an investigation, Wortham was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Staff report

Latest articles