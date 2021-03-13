Saturday, March 13, 2021
News & Views

Grove Grocery Adds Kitchen, Central Location

0
148
Grove Grocery has added a second, centralized location and kitchen in rennovated George Street House, next to the J.D. Williams Library. Photo by Logan Kirkland/ Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

When Andrew Newby first saw the kitchen in the University of Mississippi’s George Street House, he saw an opportunity to help connect his student veterans with the rest of campus while also meeting a need for many other students.

The kitchen at the George Street House, the new home for UM’s Office of Veteran and Military Services, has become a satellite location for Grove Grocery, the university’s food pantry that provides free meals and some hygiene items for students and employees.

At this new secondary location, Ole Miss students and employees can pick up groceries or prepare a ready-made freezer meal on the stove or in the microwave.

“When we moved into the George Street House, I knew I wanted it to serve as a central beacon for food insecure students, but also help the students we serve in a number of ways,” said Newby, assistant director of veteran and military services. “It puts food in front of students who need it, and it exposes student veterans – who can sometimes keep to themselves – to many more students than they would otherwise meet.”

When the student volunteers who operate Grove Grocery heard about the opportunity to add a second location, they were excited.

“This is one of those things we weren’t planning on; it just happened, and it’s a huge blessing for us,” said Dan Parks, director of marketing for Grove Grocery.

The satellite location, which is between the J.D. Williams Library and Martindale Hall, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and Grove Grocery volunteers will be on site for any students or employees who need assistance.

Parks, a psychology and business major from Nashville, said the new space is in a convenient location on campus and offers a great secondary spot to supplement the primary location in Kinard Hall.

“For anyone living on campus, this will be a great and convenient way to change their diet a little bit and maybe eat a little healthier,” he said.

The kitchen has been funded in part through grants from Kroger and Home Depot.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to staff one of the Grove Grocery locations or to donate can visit https://grovegrocery.olemiss.edu/.

By JB Clark

Previous articleNew UM Minor to Train Nation’s Security Specialists

RELATED ARTICLES

News & Views

New UM Minor to Train Nation’s Security Specialists

Adam Brown -
A new academic minor at the University of Mississippi will help educate the country's next generation of national security specialists. The university's Center for Intelligence and...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford man was arrested for felony domestic violence aggravated assault Thursday.
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged With 20 Counts of Possessing Child Porn

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford 18-year-old male was arrested recently for possessing child pornography.
Read more
Headlines

Chamber to Hold Red & Blue 10K and 4-Miler Races in April

Alyssa Schnugg -
With the Double Decker Arts Festival canceled for 2021, the annual Spring Run will continue in April but with a few tweaks, including a new name and a new route.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles