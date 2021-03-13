No. 4 Ole Miss Baseball Defeats ULM in Series Opener

By Adam Brown

No. 4 Ole Miss’ offense rolled past ULM 10-1 in the series opener behind a dominant outing on the hill Friday night.

Ole Miss (12-2) belted five extra-base hits including three home runs by Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Hayden Dunhurst.

The Rebels starter Gunnar Hoglund (2-0) was dominant on the mound Friday night against the Warhawks. Hoglund kept the ULM sluggers guessing through the first three frames by striking out eight of nine.

ULM (5-5) did get two runners on base off a two-out double by Andrew Beesley and a base knock by Holt.

Ole Miss’ offense got to work in the first as sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier returned to the lineup. Chatagnier went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

In the third, Elko continued to hit long balls with the team’s first grand slam of the season. Elko with his sixth home run of the season. On the night, he went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and five RBI.

Graham belted his third home run of the season with a solo shot in the fifth to the student section in right. Graham finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Hoglund worked six complete innings allowed two hits, fanned 14 Warhawk sluggers and a walk.

Bianco called on the arm of Braden Forsyth in the seventh. Forsyth tossed 1.2 innings surrendered the lone run. Greer Holston came in and closed the door on ULM allowed a hit.

Ole Miss’ pitching staff recorded 16 strikeouts on the night.

ULM got on the board in the eighth, as Michael Crevantes came into score after a hit-by-pitch.

The Rebels will take on ULM in game two of the series on Saturday with Drew McDaniel on the mound. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.