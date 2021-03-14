No. 4 Ole Miss Takes Series from ULM on a Walkoff Home Run

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Kevin Graham Photo courtesy of Ole Miss / Athletics

A two-run walk off home run off the bat of Kevin Graham in the ninth propelled No. 4 Ole Miss (13-2) to 6-5 victory over the ULM Warhawks to take the series on Saturday.

Graham’s bomb went out into right field with one out in the frame and brought in Tim Elko. Graham finished the day going 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs and four RBI.

“I have kind of struggled the last week and half before this weekend,” Graham said. “I worked with Clem (Coach Mike Clement) over the week to be on time for the heater — in between pitches, which makes it easier to hit everything.”

Graham has been locked in at the plate with four home runs in the last five games.

“You could tell different swings at the plate,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “A little looser and freer.”

Elko had another multi-hit day at the park going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

The Rebels pitcher Drew McDaniel made his first weekend start for Ole Miss. McDaniel worked 5.2 innings, surrendered two runs on four hits and struck out five Warhawk batters.

“(He did ) really good — filled up the strike zone and did everything we asked him to do,” Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. “He competed out there for us and gave us a chance on defense. He did awesome. He did amazing.”

In the sixth, Austin Miller entered from the bullpen and worked 1.1 innings and struck out one slugger. Miller did not surrender a run or a hit.

Bianco called on Taylor Broadway (3-0) in the eighth, who tossed two complete innings surrendered three runs on four hits, gave up a walk and fanned two ULM sluggers to pick up the win.

ULM (5-6) took the lead in the eighth inning as they had three runs come into score and took a 5-4 advantage.

“Credit (ULM) in the eighth inning — we walk the leadoff guy,” Bianco said. “Broadway made a good pitch to Cleland that gets a line drive into the field. Several in a row were good at bat, from Holt and others that allowed them to take the lead and almost win the game.”

Ole Miss looks to go for the sweep of ULM on Sunday afternoon at Swayze. On the mound for the Rebels will be Derek Diamond. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.