Ole Miss Falls to ULM on Sunday

Ole Miss dropped the series finale vs. ULM on Sunday by a score of 8-3. The Rebels got off to a hot start, with homers off the bat of each Tim Elko and Jacob Gonzalez , but a five-run fourth inning from ULM defined by uncharacteristic defensive miscues by the Rebels gave the Warhawks a lead they would not relinquish.

ULM spoiled a start from Derek Diamond that seemed promising through three complete, before ultimately dealing the Sunday starter a fatal blow after just 3.1 IP and five runs allowed, three of them earned.

Jackson Kimbrell entered for first relief after Diamond, and although he capped ULM’s big fourth inning at five runs, did allow two of his own one inning later for the first two runs allowed against the sophomore southpaw all season. Brandon Johnson , Tyler Myers , and Wes Burton finished off relief duty with 4.2 combined innings with just one run allowed.

The Rebels struck early with the first runs of the ballgame in the bottom of the first. After Kevin Graham doubled down the line with two outs, the Rebel captain Tim Elko deposited a ball in the highest row of the left field general admission section, for a 404-foot two-run homer to open the contest. Elko’s home run was his second of the weekend and seventh in the last nine games.

Despite the early Rebel lead, it wasn’t Diamond’s best day on the mound as the Sunday starter failed to eclipse 5.0 IP for the second consecutive week. He cruised through the first time through the Warhawk lineup but ran into some trouble in the fourth inning when ULM was able to strike Diamond for five runs on three hits and two Rebel errors.

ULM manufactured their first two runs of the ballgame on back-to-back sacrifice bunts aided by an errant throw to third base from Diamond. The Rebel infield helped advance multiple runners on a few poor decisions and mishaps, including a poor throw from Dunhurst to second, the Diamond error, a dropped third strike, and a double-steal home that closed the inning with another ULM run. By the time the fourth was over, the Warhawks had plated five and taken the lead from Ole Miss.

The Rebels recouped one run in the bottom half after Jacob Gonzalez homered to right-center for a solo shot, the freshman’s second home run of the season. Through four complete, all three Rebel runs had come on homers, but Ole Miss was still trailing by two at the midway point.

Kimbrell was able to successfully relieve Diamond in the fourth and limit the damage, but the Warhawks broke through against the first Rebel reliever one inning later. Kimbrell allowed two runners to reach in the fifth, and Bianco turned to Brandon Johnson , who forced two outs but let both runners credited to Kimbrell score.

Johnson worked another full inning and capped his relief effort with zero runs allowed before turning the ball over to Tyler Myers to handle the game’s closing innings. Myers worked the better part of two innings near perfectly, but two late hits in the eighth allowed ULM to plate another and extend its lead to 8-3.

The Rebels threatened late in the ninth inning, with two of their first three batters reaching on singles, but a Justin Bench double play ended the potential rally before it even began and capped the Rebel loss.

No. 3 Ole Miss is back in action this Tuesday to kick off a two-game road stretch against Louisiana Tech in Ruston before opening SEC play this weekend at Swayze Field vs. Auburn.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports