Oxford Boutiques See Better Sales, Brighter Future

Oxford boutiques are seeing a boost in sales one year after the COVID-19 Pandemic shut them down. Photo by Mallori Baker.

By Mallori Baker

Journalism student

Some Oxford boutiques are seeing sales pick up once again now that Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted.

The store manager for D-Squared, Jenny Coffee, says April 2020 was their lowest in-store sales month ever.

“We immediately opened when the city let us in May and it was okay, definitely better, obviously than when we were closed,” Coffee said. “And then during the fall when all the students came back and football season was somewhat happening, it was right up there with our fall from last year.”

Luckily, Coffee says the store’s online sales tripled, which ultimately saved the business.

“And now as we’re getting into our spring, in our other busy season. It’s kind of a slow start, but it’s starting to pick up a bit more,” Coffee said.

Story contributed by Mallori Baker, UM Journalism Student.

Oxford boutiques like D-Squared and Miss Behavin are known for their trendy, going-out clothes and date party dresses; however, since COVID has limited social events, these stores are changing their inventory.

“People aren’t buying date party dresses. They don’t have as many places to go,” said Miss Behavin’s Hannah Johnson, “But we do have a huge athleisure section. There is plenty of things that people can still shop for while not being able to go out.”

Although the past year may have been a difficult one, Oxford store owners are now ready to ring up more sales and ring in a better year.