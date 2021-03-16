High Winds, Hail, Tornadoes All Possible Wednesday in Lafayette

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor



Via the NWS

Lafayette County is under a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday which could include threats of hail and possible tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

So far no watches or warnings have been issued; however, that is expected to change later today.

The current warm front that has brought spring-like weather to Oxford the last few days will lift and move north while a cold front moves into the area from the west.

Rain and thunderstorms could start late tonight and last into early Wednesday morning.

If the warm front moves farther north than anticipated, the severe weather threat will include more of the Mid-South.

The NWS rates risks on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being a marginal risk of severe weather and 5 being high risk. A moderate risk is 4 on the scale, which means the confidence of meteorologists’ forecasts of severe weather and the risk of hail and tornadoes occurring in and around north Mississippi is high.

Via the NWS

The strongest threat for severe weather is currently around 5 p.m. Wednesday for Lafayette County; however, with strong storms popping up throughout the day, the threat of severe weather can occur at any time.

The NWS urges those living in the moderate risk area to continue to monitor the weather.

Oxford and Lafayette County residents can sign up for free storm warnings via CodeRed online here and the city of Oxford’s emergency notification system by sending a text 38655 to 888777 from a cell phone or online at oxfordms.net and sign up via the Nixle Widget.

The city of Oxford has storm shelters located at most city buildings and Lafayette County has several around the community.

Click here to view the location of Lafayette County shelters.

Hottytoddy.com will post any updates as they become available.