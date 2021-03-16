Man Charged With Cashing $3K in Stolen Checks

A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after allegedly cashing stolen checks.

Corey Sims

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 29, OPD took a report from a man who claimed that someone had cashed checks on their checking account in excess of $3,000 that he did not write.

With assistance from the Batesville Police Department, Corey Sims, 23, of Water Valley was identified as the suspect who allegedly cashed the victim’s checks.

On March 6, Sims was stopped in Oxford by police officers and arrested without incident. He was charged with uttering forgery along with other misdemeanor charges.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Sims a $2,500 bond.

