Tuesday, March 16, 2021
OPD Charges Woman Linked to Online Stolen Artwork Sales

Ashley Turner

A Pontotoc woman was arrested last week after allegedly selling stolen artwork.

According to the Oxford Police Department, investigators went undercover to purchase stolen artwork from Ashley Turner, 40, who was allegedly selling multiple stolen items on social media.

Turner was taken into custody after meeting with investigators for an attempted burglary warrant with OPD.

A hold was placed on Turner by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The investigation into the stolen artwork and other items sold by Turner is still under investigation by OPD and Turner could face additional charges.

