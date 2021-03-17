Wednesday, March 17, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Celebration Held in Honor of Naming the Lafayette Justice Court Building After Judge McLarty

0
267

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved naming the court after McLarty in December 2019. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.

Friends, family and colleagues finally got to celebrate the naming of the Lafayette County Justice Court building after Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty, known to most as “The Judge” on Tuesday.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved naming the Justice Court the “Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty Justice Building,” in December 2019; however, just as the new sign was put up, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the celebration was put on hold.

McLarty’s fellow Justice Court Judge Mikey Avent submitted the request to name the building after McLarty who has served as a judge for the county for more than 40 years. He is the second-longest serving Justice Court judge in Mississippi.

The court building is part of the Lafayette County Business Complex located on F.D. Buddy East Parkway.

McLarty has not only served the county as a judge but has also been a coach and umpire for the Lafayette County Little League, a bus driver for the school district and an EMT.

From left: Lee McLarty, Austin McLarty, Caitlan McLarty, Alexis McLarty, April McLarty, Chad McLarty. Judge McClarty with great-grandson Myles McLarty, Deanna Jackson, Taylor Jackson and Bailey Jackson. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.

McLarty said he’s proud to have his name on the new building.

“I’ve moved around a lot since being elected,” he said. “But this court, it is wonderful.”

For McLarty, meeting people from all over the county and from all walks of life has been the most fulfilling part of being a judge.

“I’ve met a lot of people during my time as judge,” he said. “Makes for some great stories.”

Dozens of people attended the celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. at the court Tuesday, enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cake and punch while sharing stories with McLarty and offering congratulations.

McLarty’s son, District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty, said the county agreeing to name the building after his father meant the world to the McLarty family.

“He’s dedicated his life to this job,” Chad McLarty said of his father. “To be honored in such a way means a lot to us. My dad is a unique man and I hope I can be half the man he is.”

Previous articleOle Miss Falls to Louisiana Tech

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Falls to Louisiana Tech

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 13-1 on the road on Tuesday night.
Read more
Headlines

Parts of Lafayette County Now High Risk for Severe Weather

Alyssa Schnugg -
The southern part of Lafayette County is now a level 5 High Risk for severe weather today, according to the National Weather Service.
Read more
Headlines

Contract with MS Critterz ‘Mutually Terminated’

Alyssa Schnugg -
Mississippi Critterz, the nonprofit organization that managed the city of Oxford's animal shelter since 2018, is no longer running the shelter.
Read more
Business

Two Future Retail Buildings to Pay Homage to Shapiro, Brewer

Alyssa Schnugg -
Two new buildings planned for the ever-growing Oxford Commons will be named after the late Ron “Ronzo” Shapiro and the late Homer E. "Billy" Brewer.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles