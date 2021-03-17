Ole Miss Falls to Louisiana Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 13-1 on the road on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (13-4) had trouble against Louisiana Tech’s left-handed hurler Cade Gibson. Gibson worked 7.1 innings allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts, a walk and hit-by-pitch.

“He threw a ton of strikes,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “I thought he mixed the fastball in and out. Usually, we can get to those guys. (Gibson) threw a bunch of breaking balls with fastballs that kept us off balance.“

Louisiana Tech jumped out early with four doubles to open the bottom of the first that plated three runs.

“Their top four are pretty good,” Bianco said. “Starting with Young (leadoff), he really can swing.”

The Rebels starter Josh Mallitz (1-1) tossed four innings, surrendered three runs on four hits (all doubles). Mallitz allowed two walks and fanned five Bulldog sluggers.

Ole Miss was led at the dish by Kevin Graham who went 2-for-4 with the lone run in the sixth after his double. Ben Van Cleve brought him in on a base knock.

The Rebels got six hits by Graham, Van Cleve, Knox Loposer and John Rhys Plumlee.

In the ninth, TJ McCants delivered the other extra base hit with a double.

This weekend, the Rebels will be without southpaw Doug Nikhazy as Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field this weekend to open SEC play against the Auburn Tigers in a three-game set.