Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Parts of Lafayette County Now High Risk for Severe Weather

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The southern part of Lafayette County is now a level 5 High Risk for severe weather today, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS rates the chance for severe weather on a scale of 1 to 5 with one being a Marginal Risk and 5 being High Risk.

It is the first time Lafayette County has been listed a No. 5 high risk in more than a decade.

A High Risk means there is a high probability of heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes.

Lafayette County is under a tornado watch until at least 1 p.m.

Storm Shelter locations in the city of Oxford

  • The Oxford Utility parking lot
  • The Oxford Activity Center parking lot
  • The recycling center next to OPD
  • OFD Station #4 off of Jackson Ave

Storm shelter locations in the county:

  • Shelter 10-Central Sta.
  • Shelter 1-Harmontown
  • Shelter 4-College Hill
  • Shelter 15-Hwy. 6 W
  • Shelter 16-Union West
  • Shelter 9-1-Taylor
  • Shelter 9-Taylor
  • Shelter 14-Paris
  • Shelter 6-Tula
  • Shelter 5-Yocona
  • Shelter 6-1-New EB Church
  • Shelter 3-7/9 Split
  • Shelter 11-Lafayette Springs
  • Shelter 12-Philadelphia
  • Shelter 7-1-Gordon
  • Shelter 7-Abbeville
  • Shelter 2 – FD 2 Hwy 30
Latest articles