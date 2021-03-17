Parts of Lafayette County Now High Risk for Severe Weather

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com
The southern part of Lafayette County is now a level 5 High Risk for severe weather today, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS rates the chance for severe weather on a scale of 1 to 5 with one being a Marginal Risk and 5 being High Risk.
It is the first time Lafayette County has been listed a No. 5 high risk in more than a decade.
A High Risk means there is a high probability of heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes.
Lafayette County is under a tornado watch until at least 1 p.m.
Storm Shelter locations in the city of Oxford
- The Oxford Utility parking lot
- The Oxford Activity Center parking lot
- The recycling center next to OPD
- OFD Station #4 off of Jackson Ave
Storm shelter locations in the county:
- Shelter 10-Central Sta.
- Shelter 1-Harmontown
- Shelter 4-College Hill
- Shelter 15-Hwy. 6 W
- Shelter 16-Union West
- Shelter 9-1-Taylor
- Shelter 9-Taylor
- Shelter 14-Paris
- Shelter 6-Tula
- Shelter 5-Yocona
- Shelter 6-1-New EB Church
- Shelter 3-7/9 Split
- Shelter 11-Lafayette Springs
- Shelter 12-Philadelphia
- Shelter 7-1-Gordon
- Shelter 7-Abbeville
- Shelter 2 – FD 2 Hwy 30