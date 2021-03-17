Parts of Lafayette County Now High Risk for Severe Weather

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The southern part of Lafayette County is now a level 5 High Risk for severe weather today, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS rates the chance for severe weather on a scale of 1 to 5 with one being a Marginal Risk and 5 being High Risk.

It is the first time Lafayette County has been listed a No. 5 high risk in more than a decade.

A High Risk means there is a high probability of heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes.

Lafayette County is under a tornado watch until at least 1 p.m.

Storm Shelter locations in the city of Oxford

The Oxford Utility parking lot

The Oxford Activity Center parking lot

The recycling center next to OPD

OFD Station #4 off of Jackson Ave

Storm shelter locations in the county: