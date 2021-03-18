Thursday, March 18, 2021
Oxford Leaders Continue Outdoor Dining, Free Parking on Tuesdays

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Outdoor dining will remain in place until at least April. File photo.

Some of the measures taken by the Oxford Board of Aldermen to help keep downtown businesses going during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in effect at least for a little longer.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to extend the outdoor dining for Square restaurants and will revisit it during the board’s second meeting in April.

Alderman Mark Huelse said he’d like the outdoor dining to remain until at least April to help local restaurants continue to bounce back from the pandemic. Alderman John Morgan said that while vaccinations are available now for everyone, some people are still a bit leery of dining indoors at restaurants.

The board also voted to continue offering free parking on what’s been dubbed “Townie Tuesday.”

Parking will remain free on Tuesdays through May. File photo.

“It’s been great,” said Parking Director Matt Davis. “I don’t think I’ve had any negative feedback at all.”

The board voted to extend the free parking on Tuesday through May 4.

The Board also voted to put the city’s restrictions on temporary signs back into effect as of Wednesday. Businesses were allowed to keep up temporary signs longer than the city code normally allows for during the pandemic, to notify customers of mandates and announce curbside available and other related information.

“We won’t start off giving tickets,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “We will remind businesses first. It will be a several-week process to get them back into compliance.”

Tannehill also announced the city pool will open this summer, starting on Memorial Day Weekend.

