Friday, March 19, 2021
Extras NewsFeatured

How OxfordSip Was Able to Stay Open During the Pandemic

0
224
Drinks are prepared at OxfordSip. Photo by Mallori Baker.

Mallori Baker/Journalism Student

As the pandemic shutdown anniversary is upon us, many businesses are returning to normal. 

While some businesses were initially forced to close their doors, OxfordSip, a nutrition store, was deemed an essential business and was able to stay open during the pandemic.

 “We thought we might have to, but we never ended up having to shut down the store because we were deemed an essential business,” store manager Katie Giovani said.

“Originally, our sales were down because no one was leaving their houses or anything because of COVID. Sales have been higher now compared to last year which is really nice,” Giovani said.

Throughout the pandemic, OxfordSip made small changes to its business model in order to accommodate all customers. The store added options like curbside pick-up for those who felt uncomfortable going in the store.

With the correct safety procedures being taken and the curbside option being offered, at least one student felt safe supporting this local business.

“I still came to Sip during COVID because they took precautions, and they were all wearing a mask, and I was wearing a mask, so I didn’t see why I wouldn’t,” Ole Miss student Allie Hardy said.

HottyToddy.com is attempting to keep an updated list of Oxford businesses still requiring a face covering. Click here for the current list.

Video courtesy of Mallori Baker.

Previous articleCanceled Spring Break at Ole Miss Affects Some Oxford Parents

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured

Canceled Spring Break at Ole Miss Affects Some Oxford Parents

Rachel West -
Rabria Moore/Journalism Student Spring break is a distant memory for thousands of U-M faculty, staff and students this year. In October, the university cancelled the...
Read more
Mississippi

Most Mississippians Now Willing to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine, Poll Shows

Tori Hosey -
By Will StriblingMississippi Today Mississippians are generally more open to getting a COVID-19 vaccination than they were in early January, according to a poll released Wednesday. The...
Read more
News & Views

Registration Open for Online Master Gardener Classes

Alyssa Schnugg -
Registration has begun for the newest class of Master Gardeners, who will receive their training online this year.
Read more
Headlines

Celebration Held in Honor of Naming the Lafayette Justice Court Building After Judge McLarty

Alyssa Schnugg -
Friends, family and colleagues finally got to celebrate the naming of the Lafayette County Justice Court building after Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty, known to most as "The Judge" on Tuesday.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles