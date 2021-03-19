Friday, March 19, 2021
SportsBaseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Opens SEC Play Against Auburn

0
87

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss baseball returns to the confines of Swayze Field this weekend to open up SEC Conference action against the Auburn Tigers in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (13-4) looks to bounce back after a 13-1 midweek loss at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

The Rebels are led by Kevin Graham with a .571 batting average last week, going 8-for-14 in four games with five runs scored, a double and two home runs, including a walk-off homer on Saturday vs. ULM which is top in the SEC.

Third baseman Tim Elko continued his hot streak at the plate last week, hitting .467 with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI, including his first career grand slam. He is third in the SEC in RBI and home runs, ranking seventh and eighth in the nation in those categories, respectively.

Under coach Mike Bianco, Ole Miss is 11-8 in SEC Opening Weekend series including four straight series wins. The Rebels are also 11-8 in SEC home-opening series and 11-8 in SEC opening-night games in that span.

Auburn rolls into Oxford with an 11-5 overall record and a 9-7 victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday.

This season, the Tigers are led at the plate by junior Tyler Miller with a .433 average. Miller has belted six home runs with 26 RBI. 

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the arms of RHP Cody Greenhill (Friday), RHP Mason Barnett (Saturday) for the Tigers with Sunday’s hurler to be announced. Ole Miss will go with Gunnar Hoglund (Friday), Drew McDaniel Saturday and Derek Diamond Sunday on the hill.

When these two programs step between the chalk this evening it will be the 180th all-time matchup. Ole Miss leads the all-time series with Auburn, 91-88. The Tigers took the last meeting, in 2019 in Auburn, by way of a 10th-inning walk-off in Game 3.

Game times set for this SEC West showdown are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday both at 1:30 p.m.

Previous articleRebel Winter Sports Wrap Up, Take on Postseason
Next articleOle Miss Softball Takes Winning Streak to Arkansas

RELATED ARTICLES

Softball

Ole Miss Softball Takes Winning Streak to Arkansas

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss softball will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in a three-game series tilt.  Ole Miss...
Read more
Athletics

Rebel Winter Sports Wrap Up, Take on Postseason

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Justin Claas and AJ NorwoodJournalism Students The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams are competing in the National Invitational Tournament starting this week...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Gears up for NIT Matchup Against Louisiana Tech

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball received a No. 1 seed in the NIT Tournament after not making the NCAA Tournament this season.  “Our team obviously had...
Read more
Softball

Ole Miss Softball’s Borgen Tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior softball pitcher Anna Borgen was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after her dominant performance in the circle. One of the...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles