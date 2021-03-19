OPD Investigating Shooting That Left One Injured

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Oxford on Thursday.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex on County Road 300.

Two suspects were taken into custody. An update that will include names and charges will be released later by OPD.

The victim was transported from the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

Staff report