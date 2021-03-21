No. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series Over Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss takes the SEC Conference opening series from the Auburn Tigers with a 6-5 win on Saturday.

Ole Miss’ (15-4, 2-0 SEC) bats where hot against the Tigers in the second game of the series. The Rebels hit a total of three extra base knocks.

Auburn jumped on the scoreboard first in the opening frame against the Rebels starter Drew McDaniel. The Tigers strung together three straight batters got on base with two singles and a hit-by-pitch that plated a run. Auburn’s Tyler Miller drove in the run.

The Rebels quickly responded with a score after Jacob Gonzalez delivered a double followed by a base knock by Kevin Graham. Gonzalez scored on a balk by the Auburn hurler Mason Barnett.

Ole Miss took the lead in the second as Justin Bench got aboard via a walk followed by back-to-back doubles by Hayden Leatherwood and Calvin Harris. That gave Ole Miss a 3-1 lead.

Harris hit the winning home run against the Tigers in the game on Friday night. On Saturday, he went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI.

The Rebels where led by Graham who went 3-for-4 three base knocks and one run.

Auburn put pressure on the Rebels starter Drew McDaniel in the third with a leadoff home run of the bat of Ryan Bliss followed by back-to-back knocks in the frame. McDaniel recorded three straight outs with back-to-back strikeouts.

The Tigers were led at the plate by left fielder Judd Ward who went with a against the Rebels.

Auburn made the call to the bullpen for Brooks Fuller in the fourth to replace Barnett who worked 3.0 complete innings gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits and struck out four.

McDaniel (3-0)tossed 5.0 complete surrendered two runs on six hits and struck out seven Auburn Tigers to pick up the win.

Bianco made the call to the pen for Jackson Kimbrell in the sixth. Kimbrell allowed a run on a hit in a 0.1 inning on the hill. Austin Miller (1.1) came in and shutdown the Tigers chances with a runner in scoring position. Miller worked

The Tigers belted two home runs in the seventh by Bliss and Miller. Bliss finished the day going 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs and two RBI.

The Rebels then brought in Tyler Myers (1.1) and Taylor Broadway. Broadway (1.0) picks up back-to-back saves (3) on the weekend.

Ole Miss looks to go for the sweep on Sunday against Auburn with Derek Diamond on the mound for the Rebels. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.