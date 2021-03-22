Baptist Hospital Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations on Friday

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is offering COVID-19 vaccinations this Friday to qualifying adults.

The hospital announced Monday morning it has 700 doses of the Moderna vaccination available for hospital employees and members of the community.

The vaccinations will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at the hospital.

To qualify individuals must be 18 or older, be a Mississippi resident or work full-time in Mississippi in a qualifying job, not received a vaccine in the last 14 days and be able to return on April 23 for a second vaccine dose.

To make an appointment, call 662-636-4353.

Staff report