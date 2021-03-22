Monday, March 22, 2021
Extras

OHS Two Minute Morning

0
24

Courtesy of Oxford High School

Previous articleOxford Restaurant Keeps Masks Rules for Staff Despite State Changing Rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Extras

Oxford Restaurant Keeps Masks Rules for Staff Despite State Changing Rules

Rachel West -
Caroline Helms/Journalism Student Two weeks ago Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate. However, local restaurant Southern Craft has decided their staff will...
Read more
Extras

OHS Two Minute Morning- March 12

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/CtDW7udH2JU Courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
Extras

OHS Two Minute Morning – March 10

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/83ol81wfsXc Courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
Extras

OHS Two Minute Morning – March 9

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/yS9jrOGfU94 Courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles