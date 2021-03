Isaiah Moore

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man recently for allegedly selling a stolen gun.

According to a report, on Monday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Isaiah Moore, 24, of Okolona and charged him with possessing, selling or transferring a stolen firearm.

Moore was allegedly involved in the sale of a gun that was stolen in Lafayette County.

He was brought to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report