Tuesday, March 23, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

OSD Sophomore Named Finalist at MSEF Region VII Upper Science Fair

0
87
Karthikeyan’s project was topical, entitled “Potential Treatment Targets for Covid-19: A Virtual Screening.” Photo provided by the OSD.

Oxford High School sophomore, Keerthin Karthikeyan, was named the Best of Fair recipient by the 2021 virtual MSEF Region VII Upper Science Fair.

Karthikeyan was also named Finalist for the virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will happen in May.

For this year’s Science Fair, Karthikeyan’s project was topical, entitled “Potential Treatment Targets for Covid-19: A Virtual Screening.”

He will compete in the state science fair at the end of March.

Karthikeyan, an Eagle Scout and spelling bee champion, has excelled in academics since middle school. In 2019, he won a Silver Medal at the Genius Olympiad International Project Competition in New York City, with his project “Styro-Carbon: An Effective Approach to Recycle Styrofoam.”

In September, he was recognized by the Mississippi Senate for his achievements as an Eagle Scout and for bringing “honor to his family, his community and the state of Mississippi.”

Staff report

Previous articleOxford Woman Competes for World’s Favorite Chef

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Woman Competes for World’s Favorite Chef

Alyssa Schnugg -
Jubera is one of 992 people competing in the quarter-finals of the Favorite Chef online competition for $50,000 in cash and a two-page spread in Bon Appetit magazine.
Read more
News & Views

Oxford Businesses Protect Customers and Employees Without Mask Mandate

Rachel West -
SG Myers/Journalism Student Stores and other businesses in Oxford are revising their protection plans for themselves and their customers after the city lifted its COVID...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Takes On Colorado In WNIT Memphis Regional Final

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss will take on the Colorado Buffalos on Monday night in the WNIT Memphis Regional Final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at...
Read more
Featured

A Tribute to Dewey Knight

Adam Brown -
A new Ignite Ole Miss online campaign has been established to build a scholarship endowment honoring the late Dewey Knight, who helped countless students...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles