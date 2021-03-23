OSD Sophomore Named Finalist at MSEF Region VII Upper Science Fair

Karthikeyan’s project was topical, entitled “Potential Treatment Targets for Covid-19: A Virtual Screening.” Photo provided by the OSD.

Oxford High School sophomore, Keerthin Karthikeyan, was named the Best of Fair recipient by the 2021 virtual MSEF Region VII Upper Science Fair.

Karthikeyan was also named Finalist for the virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will happen in May.

For this year’s Science Fair, Karthikeyan’s project was topical, entitled “Potential Treatment Targets for Covid-19: A Virtual Screening.”

He will compete in the state science fair at the end of March.

Karthikeyan, an Eagle Scout and spelling bee champion, has excelled in academics since middle school. In 2019, he won a Silver Medal at the Genius Olympiad International Project Competition in New York City, with his project “Styro-Carbon: An Effective Approach to Recycle Styrofoam.”

In September, he was recognized by the Mississippi Senate for his achievements as an Eagle Scout and for bringing “honor to his family, his community and the state of Mississippi.”

Staff report