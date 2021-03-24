Moderate to Severe Weather Threat for Lafayette County on Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday in Lafayette County with tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail as the main threats, according to the National Weather Service.

Oxford and Lafayette County are both under a Moderate Threat for severe weather. The NWS rates the risk of severe weather on a scale of 1 to 5, with one being a Marginal Threat and five being a High Threat. A Moderate Threat is No. 4 on the scale.

The rain will move into the area tonight, after midnight with showers and thunderstorms expected around 2 a.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, the storms during the day could be severe, producing damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

NWS meteorologist Michael Hill said Tuesday morning that the highest risk for severe weather appears to be south of the Tennesse border.

“The best environment for that looks like it will be across north-central Mississippi, which includes Oxford and Tupelo,” Hill said.

The worst of the storms are expected between 2 and 7 p.m. in Lafayette County.

Rain will continue into the evening before leaving the area around 1 a.m.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 75 degrees.

