Alabama Series Start Pushed Back

Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, No. 3 Ole Miss baseball and No. 23 Alabama have postponed the start of their SEC series.



The two teams were originally set for a 6 p.m. CT start on Thursday but will now play a doubleheader with two nine-inning games on Friday starting at 2 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 45 minutes after the final out of Game 1 but will begin no earlier than 6 p.m. CT.

Saturday’s originally scheduled 1 p.m. CT start time remains the same.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports