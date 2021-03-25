Thursday, March 25, 2021
Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Back April 17 in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Image provided by Three Rivers

Spring is in full swing in Oxford, and for many, that means it’s time to do some spring cleaning.

Oxford and Lafayette County residents can now clear up some space and get rid of hazardous waste that has been sitting around in sheds and garages.

Three Rivers’ annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17 at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena off FD “Buddy” East Parkway in Oxford.

The event is held annually to keep hazardous household waste from ending up in landfills or other parts of the normal waste stream. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those bringing waste to the collection event can just pull up and volunteers will unload the items to be dropped off.

The waste is organized and given to vendors who turn around and recycle the items.

Commercial waste is not accepted, nor is regular household trash, furniture, explosive materials, radioactive materials or other unknown substances.

Household items that can be dropped off include aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, antifreeze, brake fluids, batteries, barbecue lighters, fluid, chlorine bleach, computer/electronic waste, detergents, disinfectants, drain opener, engine fluids, fertilizers, furniture polish, gasoline, gas additives, glass cleaner, glues, herbicides, insecticides, mothballs, motor oil, oven cleaner, paints/paint thinner, pesticides, photographic chemicals, propane cylinder tanks, rodent poisons, silver polish, swimming pool chemicals, stains, tires, toilet bowl cleaner, turpentine, varnish, water sealant, old appliances and old medical supplies.

The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of Oxford, Lafayette County, Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and Lee County Waste Collections.

For more information, call 662-489-2415.

Latest articles