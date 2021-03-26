Saturday, March 27, 2021
Uncategorized

Archie and Eli Manning Return to Ole Miss Campus to Shoot New Film

Carleigh Holt/Hotty Toddy Intern

The Mannings shoot a segment for their new film. Photo by Ross Hodges.

Archie and Eli Manning returned to the UM campus in style last week as the two former Ole Miss quarterbacks reportedly began production on a new film.

On Friday morning, Ole Miss students were alerted by the University’s update system that the Circle on the UM campus would be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

The reason for the closure was due to the presence of a film crew belonging to the National Football League (NFL).

“On Friday, March 19, an NFL Films production crew was on campus to gather scenes for a yet-to-be-named show that will be the “Peyton’s Places” of College Football,” said Pamela Alexo, director of field operations for NFL Films.

The scenes featured prominent Ole Miss alumni Archie and Eli Manning and even included students, faculty, and staff from the University. The show will air on ESPN+ later this fall. The shoot was a great success thanks to the collaboration between NFL Films and the University of Mississippi, and we’re excited to share more information about the show air date as it becomes available.”

