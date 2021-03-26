Justin Boyd Drops Out of Ward 5 Race

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

According to City Clerk Ashley Atkinson, Ward 5 alderman candidate Justin Boyd withdrew from the Oxford municipal election Friday.

The reason for his leaving the election was unknown Friday morning.

In the Ward 5 race, incumbent Aldermen Preston Taylor will now face just fellow Democrat Tracey L. Williams. The winner will run against Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in June.

The Democratic primary will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 for the Wards 1, 3 and 5 Board of Aldermen election. There is no Republican primary.

Voting will be at the Oxford Conference Center for all wards.

Absentee voting is open until noon on April 3.

Those who wish to cast an absentee vote must bring a valid photo ID to City Hall where a voting area has been set up in the lobby.

Only citizens living inside the city limits may vote in the primary election and on June 6 in the general election.

Only Wards 1, 3, and 5 will have candidates on the ballot for the primary election.

The Ward 1 race between incumbent Aldermen Ricky Addy and candidate Bill Crews will be decided on April 6 as they are the only two candidates in the race.

In Ward 3, Democrats Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White will be on the primary election ballot. The winner will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble on June 6.

The office of mayor and the aldermen seats in Wards 2, 6 and At-Large will be decided in the June election.

Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson has no opponents.

Hotty Toddy News will be running short profiles and Q&As on the primary candidates next week.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, call 662-232-2350 or email aatkinson@oxfordms.net or jtolleson@oxfordms.net.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.

