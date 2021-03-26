Friday, March 26, 2021
FeaturedNews & Views

Justin Boyd Drops Out of Ward 5 Race

0
531

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

According to City Clerk Ashley Atkinson, Ward 5 alderman candidate Justin Boyd withdrew from the Oxford municipal election Friday.

The reason for his leaving the election was unknown Friday morning.

In the Ward 5 race, incumbent Aldermen Preston Taylor will now face just fellow Democrat Tracey L. Williams. The winner will run against Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in June.

The Democratic primary will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 for the Wards 1, 3 and 5 Board of Aldermen election. There is no Republican primary.

Voting will be at the Oxford Conference Center for all wards.

Absentee voting is open until noon on April 3.

Those who wish to cast an absentee vote must bring a valid photo ID to City Hall where a voting area has been set up in the lobby.

Only citizens living inside the city limits may vote in the primary election and on June 6 in the general election.

Only Wards 1, 3, and 5 will have candidates on the ballot for the primary election.

The Ward 1 race between incumbent Aldermen Ricky Addy and candidate Bill Crews will be decided on April 6 as they are the only two candidates in the race.

In Ward 3, Democrats Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White will be on the primary election ballot. The winner will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble on June 6.

The office of mayor and the aldermen seats in Wards 2, 6 and At-Large will be decided in the June election.

Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson has no opponents.

Hotty Toddy News will be running short profiles and Q&As on the primary candidates next week.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, call 662-232-2350 or email aatkinson@oxfordms.net or jtolleson@oxfordms.net.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.

The complete list of mayoral and aldermen candidates:

  • Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill (I), Brandon Pettis (I) and Kyle Davis (R).
  • Ward 1: Incumbent Alderman Rick Addy (D) and Bill Crews (D). To be decided during the April 6 primary.
  • Ward 2: Afton Thomas (D) and incumbent Alderman Mark Huelse (R).
  • Ward 3: Brian Hyneman (D), Alexandria White (D) and L.McQueen Miscamble (R). Hyneman and White will face off in the primary election. The winner will run against Miscamble.
  • Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (no opponent)
  • Ward 5: Incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor (D), Barney Chadwick (R) and Tracey L. Williams (D). Taylor and Williams will face off in the primary election. The winner will run against Chadwick in June.
  • Ward 6: Incumbent Alderman Jason Bailey (R) and Miguel Centellas (D)
  • At-Large: Incumbent Alderman John Morgan, (I) and Linda Porter Bishop (D)
Previous articleCOLUMN: The Best Athletes Are the Ones We Don’t See

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured

COLUMN: The Best Athletes Are the Ones We Don’t See

Adam Brown -
By Trevor Terminie / Journalism Student “Who are you when no one is looking?” For track and field athletes, this question often reflects reality.  Track...
Read more
Crime Report

Two Mississippi Department of Wildlife Officers Awarded Medal of Valor

Alyssa Schnugg -
Two Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Conservation Officers received a Medal of Valor during the March meeting of the Commission on Mississippi’s...
Read more
Headlines

Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Back April 17 in Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
Three Rivers’ annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17.
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Board Approves Contract with Team Shelter USA for Animal Shelter Guidance

Alyssa Schnugg -
Tannehill asked the Board to approve a $25,000 contract with Team Shelter USA, headed up by veterinarian Sara Pizano, who authored the book, “The Best Practice Playbook for Animal Shelters.”
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles