No. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series in Doubleheader Sweep Over Alabama

No. 4 Ole Miss pulled off the doubleheader sweep of No.23 Alabama on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

Ole Miss (19-4, 5-0 SEC) has won six straight games and five in conference action.

Game One

Ole Miss used an eight-run ninth inning to secure a 9-6 victory over Alabama in the first game of the doubleheader.

Alabama took a 3-1 advantage over the Rebels going into the final three outs of the game. Ole Miss sent 11 sluggers to the plate.

Ole Miss’ second baseman Peyton Chatagnier got things going with a two-run slam that tied the game at 3-3, followed by a walk by Jacob Gonzalez and a base knock by Kevin Graham. Rebels first baseman Tim Elko followed that with an RBI double. Hayden Duhurst cleared the bases with a two-RBI base knock as Justin Bench got on with a hit. Hayden Leatherwood capped it off with a two-RBI double.

Chatagnier finished the game going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI with a walk. Ole Miss’ other home run came in the second by Dunhurst.

“(Chatagnier) was outstanding,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Offensively he brings so much to our team. Four hits and the big home run in the first game.”

The Rebels starter Gunnar Hoglund worked six complete innings, surrendered three runs on six hits and struck out 10 Crimson Tide sluggers. Hoglund now has 65 strikeouts on the season.

Alabama had three solo shots off the bats of Owen Diodati, Sam Praytor and Drew Williamson. Diodati and Praytor’s both came in the third. Williamson belted his in the sixth.

Bianco brought Tyler Myers (2-0) to the hill in the seventh and he worked 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and struck out three batters.

The Crimson Tide added three runs in the bottom of the ninth on a three-run shot by Peyton Wilson.

The Rebels closer Taylor Broadway took the mound to get the final two outs and picked up his fifth save of the season.

As a pitching staff, Ole Miss recorded a total of 15 strikeouts against Alabama in game one.

Game Two

Ole Miss claimed the series after a 2-0 win to close out the day.

The Rebels and the Crimson Tide were in a pitchers duel for most of the contest until the fifth inning as TJ McCants belted a home run. McCants produced the two runs of the evening.

Ole Miss’ southpaw Doug Nikhazy (2-1) worked five complete innings, surrendering no runs on one hit while striking out seven on the night. It was his first start in three weeks after an injury.

“It starts with Doug,” Bianco said. “All eyes were on Doug today. He had all four pitches working and continued to battle.”

In the eighth, Kevin Graham continued his hot streak at the dish as he drove in McCants on a base hit on the right side.

The Rebels closer Broadway again entered a game fpr the second time on the day, and he picked up his sixth save of the season.

Ole Miss looks to go for the sweep on Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.