Oxford Fitness Kickboxing Helps Clients Avoid Becoming a Statistic

Members of Oxford Fitness Kickboxing & Jiu Jitsu in a striking class. Photo by Rabria Moore.

Rabria Moore/Journalism Student

Over 1.9 million women and 3.2 million men are physically assaulted every year in the United States. Oxford Fitness Kickboxing & Jiu Jitsu (OFK) is teaching men and women the necessary skills to hopefully avoid becoming victims of that statistic.

Members at OFK learn how to properly defend themselves in case a dangerous situation ever arises.

“You don’t want to be beaten down, or taken advantage of or left for dead,” Jamie Houston, owner of OFK, said. “You want to be able to defend yourself.”

According to Houston, most attackers want a weaker opponent. Having skills that can challenge the attacker will cause them to back off.

“Attackers want someone that’s weak, so the fact that you’re skilled and technically sound in kickboxing or jiu-jitsu or something like that, or the fact that you can put up a great technical fight, it really intimidates an attacker,” Houston said.

Houston believes that putting up enough of a fight to get away from an attacker is the ultimate goal.

“If you’re in a type of situation like that, you’re not afraid,” he said. “It (self-defense training) allows you to navigate through any type of situation, or attack, or being threatened physically.”

Video courtesy of Rabia Moore

Trainers at OFK focus on teaching skills like how to kick and throw punches while blocking attacks from a potential opponent.

Madeleine Nolan is one member taking advantage of the expertise that the trainers offer.

“Overall, I really felt the need to learn how to defend myself in any situation, and to get stronger,” Nolan said.

Nolan said that Oxford Fitness Kickboxing has a great learning environment that has taught her much-needed self-defense techniques.

“Everyone can go in and get in a fight, but no one knows how to defend yourself, or what actually will work against an attacker,” she said.

Oxford Fitness Kickboxing and Jiu-Jitsu is currently open seven days a week, and individuals can sign up for a free trial.