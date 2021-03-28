Sunday, March 28, 2021
No. 4 Ole Miss Sweeps Series at Alabama

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 4 Ole Miss completed the series sweep of Alabama on Saturday following a 11-6 win.

Ole Miss (20-4, 6-0 SEC) scored all their runs starting in the fifth inning where they scored four runs. The Rebels followed with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Ole Miss’ final two runs came off the bat of first baseman Tim Elko in the eighth.

Elko went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double with five RBI.

Alabama got on the scoreboard first in the second as Andrew Pinckney lead off with a double and came in on a sacrifice fly.

The Rebels starter Derek Diamond worked six complete innings, surrendered three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Rebels right fielder John Rhys Plumlee went 2-for-2 at the dish with a double and three RBI.

A total of three extra-base knocks by the Rebels in the final game with the Crimson Tide by Elko, Plumlee and Jacob Gonzalez.

In the fifth inning, Alabama answered with two runs by Jackson Tate and Peyton Wilson. Wilson finished the day going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they host North Alabama.

