Ole Miss Baseball is Ranked No. 3 in the Nation

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball moved up one spot to No.3 in the nation in the D1Baseball polls after their performance last week.

Ole Miss (20-4, 6-0 SEC) sits alone atop of the SEC as the only undefeated team in the conference. The Rebels are coming off of a sweep of the Alabama Crimson Tide and a midweek series win over Central Arkansas 5-2 last Tuesday.

The Rebels join five other clubs in the top 25, with the Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 1.

This weekend, Coach Mike Bianco’s club travels to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-game series tilt with the No. 15 Florida Gators starting on Thursday. Before this weekend, Ole Miss will return to Swayze on Tuesday as they play North Alabama. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.