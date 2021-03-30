Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Five Oxford High Students Named STAR Students

Pictured left to right, front row: students Edmund Doerksen, Brown Turner, Alex Mobley, Anne Claire Rester and Anna Kang. Back row: teachers Nicole Roberson, Sugi Wiltcher, Carolyn Murphy, Diala Chaney.

Oxford High School recognized five students who have been named STAR Students for the 2020-2021 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M. B. Swayze Foundation. 

STAR Student status is awarded to seniors who have the highest ACT score at each school. Seniors with a 35 or above receive a nomination. STAR Students, once selected, are asked to nominate their STAR Teacher. The teacher selected is, in the STAR Student’s opinion, the person who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

The OHS STAR students and their STAR teachers are:

  • Edmund Doerksen- Teacher, Nicole Roberson
  • Anna Kang-  Teacher, Sugi Wiltcher
  • Alex Mobley- Teacher, Carolyn Murphy
  • Brown Turner- Teacher, Sugi Wiltcher
  • Anne Claire Rester- Teacher, Diala Chaney

Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi.

“The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors,” said Vickie Powell, Senior Vice President of Foundations. “We congratulate all of our STAR Students and STAR Teachers for their exceptional level of achievement.”

Over 600 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will be recognized for their exceptional achievement by MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation with medallions, certificates, and lapel pins. The top 20 STAR Students –The ALL-STAR Scholars – will receive scholarships and their STAR Teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook Sr. Charitable Foundation. The highlight of STAR is the naming of the Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar for 2020–2021 school year and winner of the coveted $24,000 Cook Foundation Scholarship.  

Courtesy of the Oxford School District

