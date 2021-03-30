Oxford Makes Semifinals in Strongest Town Contest

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

With businesses closed, the Oxford Square often seemed desserted. Photo by Matt Nichols

Oxford has made it to the semi-finals of the sixth annual Strongest Town Contest.

In this round, Oxford takes on Bentonville, Arkansas. The other two cities in the final four are Bismarck, North Dakota and Lockport, Illinois.

In Round 1, the 16 finalists answered questions on a range of topics—from transportation and housing to economic development and the community response to the pandemic. In Round 2, the remaining eight cities provided a photographic tour of some of the things their towns are doing to get stronger and more resilient.

Now in the semifinals, representatives from each of the four remaining cities sat down for short interviews with our program director (and the host of the Bottom-Up Revolution podcast), Rachel Quednau.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Planning Director Ben Requet and Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and EDF president and CEO Jon Maynard joined Quednau for the podcast, discussing Oxford’s strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, future growth plans and how the city is helping local businesses thrive.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Friday. Matchup winners will be announced later that afternoon. People are allowed to vote once per matchup. Winners of each matchup this week will meet in the championship round next week during a live webcast on April 5.

Click here to vote for Oxford.