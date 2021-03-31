Ole Miss Heads to Florida for a Three-Game Tilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The No. 3 ranked Ole Miss baseball team heads to Gainesville, Florida, this weekend for a three-game SEC series slate with the No. 15 Florida Gators. The first pitch of the series is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (20-4, 6-0 SEC) is off to the best conference start since the 1969 season.

“The confidence is really high,” said senior captain Tim Elko. “We really swing it well together as a team and pitching it well. We are just rolling and have a lot of confidence and trust each other.”

This season, through the first 24-games Elko, has a .341 batting average that is tied with Kevin Graham for the team lead. Elko also leads the team in home runs and RBI with nine and 34 respectfully.

“I have been here for a couple of years and I really love this school,” Elko said. “I am really happy to help us win some games. It’s really fun to have other guys around me who are hitting just as well like Kevin Graham, Peyton and all these other guys. Even if I can’t do it they are going to pick me up. One thru nine I think we are the most dangerous lineup in the league.”

The Rebels got left-hander Doug Nikhazy back on the mound (Friday) against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“It’s great to have Doug back this past weekend,” Elko said. “One of the best I have seen him pitch since he has been here.”

When the Rebels take the diamond in the Sunshine State, a total of seven players will return home to the state of Florida to face the Gators.

Florida (16-8, 3-3 SEC)comes into the weekend following being swept by the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend.

This season, the Gators are lead at the plate by freshman Nathan Hickey with a .337 batting average.

Ole Miss and the Gators will take the diamond on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this Easter weekend.