Oxford Ward 3 Alderman Candidates Hyneman, White Q&A

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford municipal Democratic primary will be held on Tuesday, April 6. Oxford residents in Wards 1, 3 and 5 can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center for their preferred Democratic candidate for the Oxford Board of Aldermen in their respective wards.

This week, Hotty Toddy News will be running Q&As with the candidates from each of the three wards that have candidates facing off in the primary election.

Today, we hear from Ward 3 Democratic candidates, Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White. The winner will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble on June 6.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order for fairness.

Brian Hyneman

Name: Brian Hyneman

Age: 47

Party: Democrat

Family/Spouse/Children: Married to Amanda Lewis Hyneman with two boys, Henry (16) and Howard (12)

Profession: Attorney

Why did you decide to run for office?

Investment in our community. I have had the privilege of living in Oxford for 30 years. It has provided Amanda and I the opportunity to raise our boys in a safe and supportive community. I want those opportunities to continue into the future for all citizens.

What do you bring to the table for this position?

Experience. I have assisted Oxford’s city government serving as member/chair of the Historic Preservation Commission from 2011-2017 and Chair of Planning Commission 2017 to the present. This service has allowed me the opportunity to work with the City leaders in developing the Vision 2037 plan and manage the immense growth experienced over the past decade. It has also allowed me to develop an understanding of the issues our City’s growth can pose, and my experience gives me the ability to ready for the job on Day 1.

What do you feel is the biggest issue city leaders are facing and your thought on how to improve it?

Outside of managing the city during the pandemic, affordable housing is at the forefront. There are opportunities available to increase incentives that are incorporated within the current Land Development Code to allow developments to include affordable housing within their site plan. Along with the increase of incentives, the ability to work with LOU-Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Doors of Hope and other like-minded organizations in finding solutions is key.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Contribute $500K as the initial funding of a housing trust fund. This fund would provide low-interest loans to assist families with a down payment on a home. Many families have the ability to maintain payments for a home, yet fall short in the ability to provide for a down payment. This fund would provide this assistance and be managed locally.

The remaining $500K would be used to initiate the process of planning infrastructure improvements. Both Jackson Avenue and the University/Highway 7 intersection can be improved to allow for increased safety of our citizens while maintaining the continued flow of the heavy traffic experienced in both areas. Every citizen is keenly aware of the traffic situation for these two main corridors, and improvements to these areas are in the best interest of every citizen of the LOU community.

***

Dr. Alexandria White

Name: Dr. Alexandria White

Party: Democratic

Family/Spouse/Kids: Daughter, Emory

Profession: Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Reboot Accel

Why did you decide to run for office?

I decided to run for office because I’m passionate about people, policy and progress.

What do you bring to the table for this position?

As an educator for over 15 years, my global experiences in the classroom and in the community have equipped me with a skill set to understand and engage with all types of people.

What do you feel is the biggest issue city leaders are facing and your thoughts on how to improve it?

One of the biggest issues in Oxford is affordable housing and homelessness. I would improve it by continuing to support the current commission on affordable housing and provide a strategic plan.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would ask the voters what would they like to do with the $1 million grant. In order to get an adequate gauge of the needs of the community, I would hold public forums or send surveys.