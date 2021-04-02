Ole Miss Bands Prepare for Spring Concert

Anna Tate/ Journalism Student

Video courtesy of Anna Tate

After a year absent of activities, the time has finally come where more and more events are making their way back. This includes the four Ole Miss concert bands.

For the entire spring 2021 semester, these four bands have been practicing and preparing for their annual spring concert.

“With the protocols that we have, the students are safe and were able to make music and were going to be able to put on a live concert,” assistant band director Kevin Cole said. “We’re really excited about that.”

One of the protocols put into effect is that each band at their certain time of rehearsal will practice for thirty minutes, then leave the band hall to let the room air out. The students will either step outside or they will go to Nutt Auditorium for twenty minutes. Finally, they will spend the rest of the class period rehearsing.

The Ole Miss Concert Band rehearses while maintaining social distance. Photo by Anna Tate

The student musicians are excited to be able to perform once again in front of a live audience. And some will be performing for the first time, even in their second year in the band.

“Last year, I missed out on my first concert. We went home for spring break and did not come back, and to be able to know that in some way, I will be able to perform is amazing,” sophomore Ben Brasher said.

The concert will take place at the Ford Center on April 22 at 6:30 pm for the Concert, University, and Symphonic bands, while the Ole Miss Wind Ensemble will perform the following night on the 23rd at 6:00 pm.

Tickets for the in-person event will only be given out to the students and directors’ families, but the concert will be live-streamed through the Ole Miss Band Facebook page.