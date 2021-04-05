No. 3 Ole Miss Returns to Action Against North Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 3 Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Monday afternoon to open a six-game homestand at Swayze. The Rebels welcome in the North Alabama Lions for a game. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-6, 7-2 SEC) looks to bounce back from their series loss to the No. 15 Florida Gators over the weekend. The Rebels outscored the Gators 14-12 over the weekend and took one of three closely contested games.

The Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham has reached base in 20 straight games. Graham is batting .356 this season which leads the red and blue. Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko has smashed nine home runs to go along with 35 RBI.

North Alabama rolls into Oxford with a 4-20 overall record. The Lions on the road are 0-16 and are coming off of being swept by Davidson College over the weekend.

North Alabama is led by junior third baseman, Devne Daniel with a .283 batting average and tied for the team lead in home runs with Peyton Thomas who each have two.

Coach Mike Bianco will send right-hander Josh Mallitz to the hill to face the Lions. Mallitz enters the day with a 2-1 record and 3.71 ERA. He has 20 strikeouts to four walks on the season. North Alabama will match up with RHP Brycen Parrish to the mound. Parrish is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Ole Miss leads the series at 8-2. The Lions won the last game 10-6 (2019) in Oxford.