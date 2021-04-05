Remember to Vote in the Oxford Democratic Primary on Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford ward map

One alderman race will be decided Tuesday, depending on the outcome of the Democratic primary.

The Ward 1 race between incumbent Alderman Ricky Addy and candidate Billy Crews will be decided tomorrow, as they are the only two candidates in the race.

The Democratic primary will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 for the Wards 1, 3 and 5 Board of Aldermen election. There is no Republican primary.

Voting will be at the Oxford Conference Center for all wards.

Candidates running for aldermen in Tuesday’s primary election are:

Ward 1: Incumbent Alderman Rick Addy and Bill Crews.

Ward 3: Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White, The winner will run against Republican L.McQueen Miscamble in June.

Ward 5: Incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor and Tracey L. Williams. The winner will run against Republican Barney Chadwick in June.

Only citizens living inside the city limits and in Wards 1, 3 and 5 may vote in the primary election, and all Oxford residents (who are registered) can vote on June 6 in the general election.

The office of mayor and the Aldermen seats in Wards 2, 6 and At-Large will be decided in the June election.

Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson has no opponents.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.

The complete list of mayoral and aldermen candidates: